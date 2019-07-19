It is the opposite of election fever. On July 21st Japan will go to the polls to vote for 124 of 245 seats in the upper house, where members sit for six years. Were it not for the posters, the odd noisy campaign van and occasional rallies outside train stations, few people would notice. The vote is not the main topic of conversation in the media nor in crowded cafés. Indeed, given the lack of interest, some analysts fret that turnout will dip below 50%.

There is little upheaval in Japan’s politics, but that does not make them healthy. Turnout has long been falling for all age groups (see chart)—and the decline may accelerate if the young remain disengaged as they age. The lowering of the voting age in 2016 from 20 to 18 seems to have made little difference. Faith in the system is faltering, too. In 2018 only 40% of Japanese said they were happy with their democracy, down by ten percentage points from a year earlier, according to the Pew Research Centre, an American think-tank.

Source : The Economist