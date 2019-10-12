A powerful typhoon is barrelling towards Tokyo on Friday (Oct 11), threatening to batter the Japanese capital with the heaviest rain in 60 years, shutting down stores, factories and subway systems, as well as disrupting a Formula One Grand Prix and rugby’s World Cup.

Typhoon Hagibis, which means “speed” in the Philippine language Tagalog, is due to make landfall on the main island of Honshu on Saturday, a month after one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan in recent years destroyed or damaged 30,000 houses and caused extensive power cuts.

The storm could be the strongest to hit Tokyo since 1958.

Areas from the west to the northeast of the country would experience “brutal winds and violent seas”, warned the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

“We ask you to evacuate or take measures to ensure safety early, before winds and rain intensify, and before it gets dark, in order to protect your own life and the lives of your loved ones,” JMA forecaster Yasushi Kajiwara said at a press briefing.

“The rain could be record-breaking,” he added. “The predicted conditions and severity of a possible disaster are tremendous.”