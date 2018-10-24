Jakarta`s CPNS Narrows Down to 25,906 Applicants

Jakarta – The Jakarta Administration has verified 33,773 applicants for the city’s civil servant enrollment test (CPNS) and narrowed down the number to 25,906 eligible applicants that will go through the next stage of the test.

“From the total applicants that passed the administrative selection process, 43 of them are from the diffable and 194 are former category 2 honorary employees,” said acting head of Jakarta’s Civil Service Agency Budihastuti today.

According to Budihastuti, the category with the most applicants that failed to pass was in the technical and administrative personnel with 4,283 applicants from a total of 8,982 people failing the required administrative requirement.

However, the main cause of applicants’ failing to progress to the next stage of Jakarta’s civil servant enrollment test (CPNS) is mainly caused by technical issues such as the lack of requirements that were supposed to be attached in their applications.