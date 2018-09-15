Jakarta Provincial Government Allocates IDR27 Billion Budget to Build 10 Parks

JAKARTA — The Provincial Government of Jakarta will soon build as many as 10 Maju Bersama Parks in all of Jakarta. In order to realize the construction of the park, the provincial government is allocating a budget of IDR27 billion.

Head of Jakarta Park and Cemetery Office, Djafar Muchilisin said construction of the parks will begin in mid-September 2018. The parks which carry this natural concept are spread at several points in Jakarta. “This year there will be 10 new parks. There are still socialization and FGD stages. Then there will be an auction,” said Djafar, Tuesday (9/11/2018).

The 10 parks that will be built in 2018 are scattered at several points, namely in the area of Rorotan, Kampung Baru, Pasar Minggu, Bambu Apus, Pesanggrahan, Kebon Jeruk, Cipayung, and Lenteng Agung. Constructions are targeted to be completed by the end of 2018.

Each park will spend a budget of approximately IDR2 billion. In the 750 to 1,500-square meter park, a semi-permanent hall from bamboo will be built with a natural concept.

Djafar explained, the constructions of the 10 parks are the initial pilot of the TKB development program. Furthermore, the Provincial Government will also plan the construction of 50 more parks.

“This is still the beginning of the first pilot project. For the next year, 50 more parks will be built. One park will spend around IDR1 billion to IDR2 billion,” he said.