Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has once again implemented large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) as an emergency brake measure. The order is related to the surging numbers of coronavirus cases in the capital and will commence on 14th September 2020.

“In the meeting this afternoon, it has been concluded that we will apply the emergency brake. We are forced to re-apply large-scale restrictions like at the beginning of the pandemic. Not the transitional PSBB, but the PSBB as where it was in the past.

“This is the emergency brake that we have pulled,” said Anies in a press conference on Wednesday 9th September 2020.

Anies also stated that he would temporarily remove traffic restrictions based on odd-even police numbers and limit public transportation again.

“This requires coordination of transportation in Jabodetabek. God willing, tomorrow we will coordinate the implementation of the tightening phase in the future. We still have time. I hope office managers are ready to impose restrictions,” he said.

According to Anies, this decision also followed President Joko Widodo’s rule, asking that health is prioritised. “The outbreak in Jakarta is in a state of emergency. The President then stated firmly to all of us to not restart the economy before the health of the public is under control. He put health as the top priority,” Anies said.

Under the new rules, all entertainment venues will close and learning activities will take place from home. Meanwhile, restaurants are allowed to continue operating, but they are not allowed to serve dine-in customers because restaurants have been found to be the centre of many outbreaks.

“Business and office activities continue, except for offices that are not permitted to operate. There are 11 business activities that were granted a minimum operating license. Those which had previously obtained a permit will be re-evaluated to ensure that controlling the movement of people do not cause transmission,” Anies added.

Likewise, worship sites will be available for residents as long as there is a strict application of protocols. This is different from before, where places of worship were prohibited from opening during the implementation of the PSBB.

Based on Pergub No. 33 of 2020 regarding PSBB, there are only 11 business sectors that are allowed to operate. This exception is made because it has a crucial role in the survival of the community. The following business sectors are:

Health Food and beverage Energy Communications and information technology Finance Logistics Hospitality Construction Strategic industry Basic services / vital objects Daily necessities

The PSBB policy, which was then continued as transitional PSBB, was one of the efforts of the DKI provincial government to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, in recent days, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been the highest on record.

In fact, Jakarta has again become the province with the highest cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19, with 48,393 people having been infected. Of these, 36,383 people have recovered and 1,317 people died. Meanwhile, the number of people tested by the PCR method in the past week was 55,424 people, or above the WHO target for Jakarta, which states at least 10,645 people should be tested per week.

The majority of positive cases of COVID-19 in the capital have come from office clusters. This is inseparable from the policy of easing community activities taken by Anies in the first phase of transitional PSBB.

Apart from the increasing number of positive cases, DKI Jakarta is now starting to run out of cemetery space for COVID-19 patients. The Pondok Ranggon cemetery in East Jakarta, which is designated as a special COVID-19 cemetery, only has around 1,100 plots total.