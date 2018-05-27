Jakarta Fair Gives Free Korean Food Bibimbap for Fast-breaking

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Jakarta Fair Exhibition at the Jakarta International Expo, Kemayoran is officially opened on May 23, and will last until the next 40 days or July 1. The occasion coincides with the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslim. The visitors who perform fasting can find many culinary booths that sell a variety of menus for fast-breaking at the event.

The culinary booths that can be visited are Korean Food Fair (K-Food) from Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation Jakarta (aT Center Jakarta). The booth is located in an open area of Hall E Jakarta Fair.

There are many types of Korean dishes displayed at K-Food outlets. One of them is the widely known bibimbap; a bowl of rice with a mixture of eggs and vegetables such as carrots and cucumbers.

Bibimbap is made in large portions and is estimated enough for 1,000 visitors. K-Food Stand will share the free bibimbap with visitors.

“We will share it on the fast-breaking hours, so everyone who comes can try,” said Nam Taek-Hong, President Director of Jakarta aT Center.

In addition to bibimbap, the visitors can also buy typical South Korean street food such as tteokbokki (rice cake) and gimbap (seaweed rice). The price of various culinary at the Jakarta Fair is set from Rp10,000 – 60,000 per serving.