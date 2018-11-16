Jakarta based media conglomerate Emtek Group invests US$4M in Qareer Group Asia

Emtek Group, Indonesian media company, announced in its Q3 financial report that it has invested IDR59 billion (US$4 million) in Qareer Group Asia through its own investment arm KMK Online, supported by Kejora Ventures. The investment will make Emtek Group entitled to a 33.5 per cent share of the company, as reported in DailySocial.

Qareer Group Asia is the company that focuses on job marketplace, supporting the familiar job portals in the country like Qerja and Jobs.id. Before this funding, Qerja has bagged Series A round of funding back in 2015 from SB ISAT Fund, and prior to that, seed funding from Kejora Ventures.

Qerja is helmed by Veronika Linardi and now has operated both in Indonesia and Malaysia. Emtek also has disclosed that it sold 18.47 per cent of its share in a tech consultancy company Ice House which the company bought just last year to a third, undisclosed party.