ISIS Threatens to Behead Ronaldo, Messi at 2018 World Cup

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta- Terrorist group ISIS has threatened to behead two football stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in the 2018 World Cup in Russia by releasing dreadful posters related to its threat.

One of the posters, released through an encrypted channel on Telegram, showed two masked men stepping on the backs of the two footballers while decapitating both in the middle of a jam-packed stadium.

Another ISIS poster showed a terrorist in a combat uniform holding an explosive while looking at a crowded stadium, as quoted by Al Arabiyah on May 18, 2018.

ISIS has used these posters to spread terrors during the 2018 World Cup 2018 in Russia.

In March 2017, ISIS threatened Argentina’s national football team captain, Lionel Messi, by showing a photo of the latter donning a Guantanamo Bay prisoner uniform at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is slated to kick off on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia, taking place at twelve stadiums in eleven cities across the nation.