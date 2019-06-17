Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) would in a press briefing on Monday release “very important information” regarding the “limitless increase of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile” as well as measures taken to prepare for the second phase of the scaling back of its obligations.

The briefing will be held at the Arak heavy water reactor facility on Monday, with more than 70 media personnel in attendance.

The latest measures undertaken by Iran to re-design the Arak research reactor and to increase the production of heavy water at the facility would also be detailed during the Monday session, the Tasnim report added.

The US imposed a series of sanctions on Iran after it withdrew from the deal. Those sanctions have inhibited Iran’s access to the economic benefits promised under the agreement.

On May 8, one year since Washington’s exit from the agreement, Tehran announced a decision to scale back its own commitments and gave a 60-day deadline for the other parties to the deal to ensure that Iran would be able to receive the economic dividends.

Tehran said at the time that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water during that period.

‘60-day deadline will not be extended’

On Saturday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi stressed that Iran’s 60-day deadline would by no means be extended.

Speaking at a meeting with Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid, Araqchi said that Tehran would proceed with the next steps — i.e. enter the second phase — unless the JCPOA parties met Iran’s demands.