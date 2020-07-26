A new international body of academics and political activists has warned the world against sliding into a new Cold War, as the hostile rhetoric between the U.S. and China continues to ramp up.

The abrupt closure of China’s consulate in Houston, followed by the U.S. consulate being shut in Chengdu are the latest incidents in a rapidly escalating conflict between the two superpowers.

The consequences of the deteriorating relationship are not just diplomatic. Research firm Rhodium Group and the National Committee on United States-China Relations, a non-governmental organization, has said the value of newly announced Chinese direct investment projects into the U.S. fell to just $200m in the first quarter of this year, down from an average of $2 billion per quarter in 2019.

The divide is growing rapidly and a “new Cold War” has become the default description of the rivalry between China and the U.S.

It appears for some as an irresistible downward spiral. Jenny Clegg, the author of China’s Global Strategy, points to conflicts with the U.S. over telecoms giant Huawei, new security laws in Hong Kong and the Uygurs in China’s Western region of Xinjiang.