Instagram can now automatically filter offensive comments

Instagram has updated its control settings by allowing users to hide offensive comments.

Instagram co-founder and CEO Kevin Systrom announced on the company’s blog that the feature made available beginning this month was part of an ongoing effort to keep the social media platform an inclusive and supportive place for all voices.

Referencing Instagram’s Community Guidelines, which prohibits bullying on the platform, Systrom said comments intended to harass or upset people would be filtered.

“This new filter hides comments containing attacks on a person’s appearance or character, as well as threats to a person’s well-being or health,” Systrom said in the post.

The new filter would expand a control setting launched last year, with which users can opt to hide comments deemed “toxic and divisive” by manually inserting keywords to be filtered.

The automatic filter, meanwhile, is enabled by default and users can choose to disable it if they’d like to see unedited comments on their posts. At the moment, the antibullying filter is only available for English-language comments.

According to The Verge, the platform plans to offer the feature in other languages as well. (liz/wng)