This year’s Aquaculture Innovation Challenge (AIC), is focusing on the shrimp sector in Indonesia and is being launched in Jakarta on 23 January. The challenge is intended for students, start-ups, project teams, small and medium-sized enterprises and other companies who boast groundbreaking ideas or innovations that can improve the shrimp industry but require knowledge, networks, finance or capital.

With the Indonesian government and industry’s ambitious growth targets, aiming to hit 600,000 tonnes by 2020, innovation will be an essential way to move towards that growth being more sustainably achieved.

The kick-off event will set the scene, featuring presentations about the current status and challenges in the Indonesian shrimp industry, possibilities for innovations and how to connect to knowledge, networks, finance and capital. Speakers will include financial and technical experts and experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders from GAA, Hatch Blue, JALA, Rabobank, Walton Family Foundation, XpertSea, and more.

The AIC mission is to find bright minds, with great ideas for creating positive environmental and social impact on the aquaculture industry, and help them achieve their ambitions. AIC connects its finalists to knowledge, networks, finance and capital and exposes them to the critical (and helpful) eye of a multi-disciplinary team of industry professionals. This team, made up of Indonesian and foreign individuals from financial institutions, shrimp-related businesses, knowledge partners, government institutions and NGOs, will oversee the process and act as proposal judges and boot camp coaches.

At the event an inspirational group of speakers will discuss different aspects of the shrimp industry and how its sustainability can be improved through innovation and investment. Attendees will also find out more about the criteria, process and opportunities provided by the AIC.