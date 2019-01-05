Indonesian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dian Triansyah Djani raised the Indonesian flag on Wednesday New York time at the UN headquarters in New York, officially marking the commencement of Indonesia’s non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The membership, which lasts from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020, is the fourth time for Indonesia, which was on the council from 1973 to 1974, 1995 to 1996 and 2007 to 2008.

In June last year, Indonesia was elected a UNSC non-permanent member after it gained support from 144 of 193 UN member states.

“The magnitude of support is an indication of the trust the international community places in Indonesia’s diplomacy and foreign policy, which are independent and actively play a role in maintaining world peace,” Dian said in a statement on Thursday.

As a member of the Security Council, this year Indonesia along with 14 other countries will take part in the formulation of policies to maintain international peace and security according to its mandate in the UN Charter. The other countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Kuwait, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Peru and the Dominican Republic.

Dian was appointed on Jan. 1 the chairperson of the UNSC committee on resolution 1580 on weapons of mass destruction, as well as of the sanctions committee related to terrorism, namely UNSC 1267 resolution sanctions committee. He also chairs the sanctions committee for UNSC 1988.