Indonesia’s Stock Exchange evacuated after floor collapse

Indonesia’s stock exchange evacuated people from the vicinity after a floor collapsed during the midday trading break.

The floor collapsed into the ground level of the bourse’s Tower 2, spokesman Rheza Andhika said by phone, adding that it wasn’t an explosion. Footage aired on local television MetroTV showed several people lying on the ground at the entrance of the building.

Atap tower II BEJ (Bursa Efek Jakarta) ambruk & Lift anjlok diperkirakan banyak korban luka berat.. pic.twitter.com/GS3tesIKTZ — KamiMenyaksikan (@bukan_pemimpin9) January 15, 2018

The situation remains unclear, with employees still being accounted for, said Friderica Widyasari Dewi, president director at Indonesia Central Securities Depository, which is based at the stock exchange’s building.

The stock exchange building also houses the World Bank’s local office, according to the bourse’s website.

13:11 : Info dari @shabrinalufha salah satu karyawan BEI : Gedung Bursa Efek BEI, Jakarta lantai 2 mezinen runtuh. pic.twitter.com/XrVCmJQFfO — ernesto veles (@erveza) January 15, 2018

The benchmark stock index was little changed at 6,372.785 before the lunch break.