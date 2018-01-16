Indonesia’s Stock Exchange evacuated after floor collapse

A floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapsed into the building's lobby on January 15, injuring an unknown number of people, according to media reports. Image Credit: VOA Indonesia
Indonesia’s stock exchange evacuated people from the vicinity after a floor collapsed during the midday trading break.

The floor collapsed into the ground level of the bourse’s Tower 2, spokesman Rheza Andhika said by phone, adding that it wasn’t an explosion. Footage aired on local television MetroTV showed several people lying on the ground at the entrance of the building.

The situation remains unclear, with employees still being accounted for, said Friderica Widyasari Dewi, president director at Indonesia Central Securities Depository, which is based at the stock exchange’s building.

The stock exchange building also houses the World Bank’s local office, according to the bourse’s website.

The benchmark stock index was little changed at 6,372.785 before the lunch break.

The Jakarta Post

