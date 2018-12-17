Indonesia’s Soputan Volcano Erupts

Soputan, one of the most active volcanoes on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, erupted on the morning of Sunday, December 16, authorities said.

The volcano, which first erupted around 3 am, emitted a plume of ash cloud that reached more than 9,800 feet above the crater, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The government imposed an exclusionary zone of a 2.5-mile radius and increased the radius to 4 miles in the west and southwest areas, according to Sutopo.