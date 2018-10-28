Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism partners with Grab to bolster visitor numbers

As part of the partnership, Grab has unveiled a campaign #JelajahIndonesiaLebihDekat (#ExploreIndonesiaCloser) to provide safe and convenient travel to tourists. This follows Grab’s existing work with the Ministry of Tourism to introduce smart tourism strategies.

Under the agreement, tourists can rent a Grab Car if they prefer to book a car for a few hours, so that they can travel to and from famous tourist destinations. The rent service is available in Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Bali, Surabaya, Manado and Makassar. Tourists can also book a car at official Grab booths once they land at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Tangerang), Halim Perdana Kusuma International Airport (Jakarta), Husein Sastranegara International Airport (Bandung), and Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport (Palembang).

The GrabChat feature (Grab’s in-app instant messaging) will further aim to reduce any language barriers, by automatically translating messages between users and driver-partners.

Ridzki Kramadibrata, managing director, Grab Indonesia said: “As proud sponsors of this year’s Asian Games, we’ve seen first-hand how Indonesian hospitality impresses visitors to our country, and we look forward to doing even more to improve the tourist experience with easy transport, local recommendations and other tourist perks.

“The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism of The Republic of Indonesia highlights Grab’s commitment for Indonesia and is an extension of our ‘Grab 4 Indonesia’ master plan 2020.”

Arief Yahya, minister of Tourism Republic of Indonesia said: “Digital advances play an important role to promote our tourism sector. Therefore, we are delighted to partner with Grab on the Smart Tourism strategy for the ‘Wonderful Indonesia’ campaign , and provide a seamless digital experience for tourists at our airports and leading destinations in Indonesia.

“We hope this collaboration will help us realise our target to bring in 17 million international tourists this year and 20 million international tourists in 2019.”