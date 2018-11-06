Indonesia’s Irawan breaks world weightlifting record

On Saturday, the Indonesian athlete hoisted 143kg in the snatch to secure his first world gold medal. China’s Fabin Li and Fulin Qin gained the silver and bronze medals of this move with 142kg and 139kg respectively.

The 2018 Asian Games champion then lifted 174kg, setting a new world record both in clean and jerk, and in total with 317kg, pocketing two more gold medals of the event.

The silver and bronze medals of clean and jerk went to Fulin Qin and Colombia’s Francisco Antonio Mosquera who had both hoisted 169kg. Also, Li and Qin stood second and third in the total.

The 2018 World Weightlifting Championships kicked off on November 1 in Ashgabat and it will wrap up on November 10. Some 600 athletes from 88 countries are participating in the event.