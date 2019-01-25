

China’s largest retailer and the world’s third largest internet internet company, JD.com, announced the completion of Indonesia’s first government approved drone flight.

The road conditions in the village make delivery by traditional trucks challenging and slow, and the company has said that technology such as this could also narrow the distance for goods to travel across Indonesia’s 17,000 islands.

The drone flew from Jagabita Village, Parung Panjang to an elementary school to deliver backpacks and books to students.

Head of Drones and Tommorrow’s Airspace Timothy Reuter spoke at the 2019 World Economic Forum:

“This trial represents the first government approved drone delivery operation in Indonesian history.

“These tests are an opportunity for Indonesia to become a leader in the Southeast Asia region by leveraging drone delivery to improve access to vital medical, humanitarian, and commercial goods in remote areas.”