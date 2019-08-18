Indonesia enjoys Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Sadly, numerous problems make it one of the region’s worst performing.

They’ve lagged behind frontier market peers such as Vietnam and the Philippines over the past decade. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s GDP growth is stagnant at around the 5% range – mediocre for an emerging economy.

Indonesia’s economic problems will unfortunately keep posing a big challenge throughout the next decade. Some issues can be solved with time and money. Yet others are more structural in nature and will stay around for awhile.

Fixing Indonesia’s economic issues will require greater effort than anyone is putting forth right now. Both the government and private sector are falling way behind on implementation, even if there’s plenty of talk and meetings.

For starters, let’s take a look at some good things about the Indonesian market. The nation is Southeast Asia’s biggest in terms of both population and economic size.

Indonesia is among the world’s largest exporters of automobiles, petroleum and palm oil too. Furthermore, they haven’t suffered negative GDP growth since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis. That’s more than 20 years without a recession.

Broader concerns still overshadow these positive traits though. Indonesia’s problems include slower economic growth, pressure on the state budget, a widening deficit, plunging currency, and sheer lack of competitiveness when compared to elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Needless to say, such trends are all extremely worrying for Indonesia’s long term prospects.

So far, the World Bank maintained Indonesia’s 2018 GDP growth forecast of 5.1% – among the lowest in Southeast Asia even if strong in a global context. Regardless, the mere fact that GDP growth is slowing while the current account deficit widens is causing even more concern.