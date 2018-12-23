Indonesia’s Astari Indah wins Miss Tourism International pageant

Astari Indah Vernideani, who represents Indonesia, beat 44 other contestants from all over the world to be crowned as Miss Tourism International (MTI) 2018/2019, here last night.

Miss Tourism International 2017, Philippine’s Jannie Loudette Alipo-on handed over the crown to the 21-year-old Indonesian beauty.

Astari Indah received a full scholarship worth RM60,000 from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, cash prize of RM20,000, a diamond pendant, crown, sash, trophy and other prizes from sponsors.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s representative Caenne Ng, 21, was crowned as Miss South East Asia Tourism Ambassadress.

Sarah Chebet Pkyach, 21, of Kenya was Miss Tourism Metropolitan International; Laura Skutane, 24, of Latvia (Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International); Sandra Callahan, 19, of Australia (Miss Tourism Global); and Julieane Fernandez, 21, of Philippines (Dreamgirl of The Year International).

Also present at the event were Tourism Malaysia Chairman Datuk Ahmad Shah Hussein Tambakau and MTI Franchise owner and President Tan Sri Danny Ooi.

The pageant themed “Glitz and Glamour” which marked its 21st edition was mooted to channel tourism in order to create and foster new relationships among participating countries through closer understanding of one another’s national cultures, customs and traditions.