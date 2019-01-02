An Indonesian volcano which erupted last week, causing a tsunami which killed more than 400 people, is now a lot shorter.

Anak Krakatoa lost more than two-thirds of its height, the Indonesian volcanology agency has found.

It used to stand 338m tall above sea level – now it’s only 110m high.

“Usually you can see the peak from the observatory post, now you can’t,” said Wawan Irawan, a senior official at the agency.

A two-square-kilometre chunk of the island, which emerged following eruptions in 1927, has also collapsed back into the sea.

Indonesian authorities said at least 426 were killed in the December 23 tsunami, raising memories of the infamous 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands.

More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the region as a precaution, with the volcano’s alert status still at high.

Anak Krakatoa is part of the Krakatau/Krakatoa group, which famously blew in 1883 – the biggest eruption in recent history.