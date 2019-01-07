A trade expedition team from Banda Aceh in Indonesia arrived here Saturday with goods and material, to enhance bilateral relation between the two countries.

The Indonesian team’s ship KM Aceh Millennium with goods and materials arrived here from Malahayati Port in Banda Aceh.

The ship has brought 80 items including construction materials, like cement, wood, crushed stone, fruits and vegetables, officials said.

Some of the materials will be exhibited for promotion of trade at the auditorium here on January 6 which will be inaugurated by Sidharto R Suriyadipuro, Indonesia’s Ambassador to India.

The Industries secretary of Andaman and Nicobar administration, Indu Shekhar Mishra described the trade expedition as a very important step towards developing trade between Andaman and Indonesia.

Welcoming the Indonesian trade team at a function at the passenger terminal at Haddo Wharf here, he said it is “right time that Indonesia has taken steps to start trade and A&N Islands will also be taking steps very soon to move forward in this direction.”

Mishra further said that the A&N administration will hold a meeting with the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and would then decide the next step so that a very healthy and good business partnership with Indonesia is established.

The deputy chief of mission, Indonesia, FM Suebu speaking at the function expressed gratitude to the Government of India, A&N administration and ACCI for the successful expedition.

This year, India and Indonesia commemorate 70th anniversary of full diplomatic relations. This pioneer trade expedition is good start to celebrate the year, she said.

As next step, Indonesia will continue its work to collaborate with India towards enhancing connectivity between the two islands, opening up more opportunity for deeper co-operation, she said.

The president of ACCI, Girish Arora said this expedition was possible due to the signing of MoU between ACCI and Aceh, Indonesia Chamber of Industry to promote development and bilateral economic relations.