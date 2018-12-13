Indonesian Students Soar in International Research Competition

Center for Young Scientists Director Monika Raharti talked about the training Indonesian students went through before taking home medals in the International Asia Pacific Conference of Young Scientists (APCYS) 2018.

The Indonesian students’ team comprised of high school and junior high students from across Indonesian regions won two gold medals, two silvers, and four bronze medals in the competition held on December 5-9. The competition was participated by 20 countries from the Asia Pacific, as well as the United States and Europe.

“The students were chosen from provincial level championships, which continued to a national-level attempt who was chosen for the quality of their research. They were mentored by CYS for three times,” said Monika through a text message with Tempo on December 10.

The selected students were then trained by mentors from numerous universities comprising of lecturers and researchers from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), University of Indonesia (UI), UNPAR, and other research organizations.

Gold medalist Cedric Anthony Terance from the Chandra Kumala School, Medan, presented a research entitled ‘Laser Spy Device’, meanwhile second gold medalist Felicia Angie Hosea from the Cita Hati West, Surabaya, presented a research entitled Eichhornia crassipes: The Innovation of Bioplastics.