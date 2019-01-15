



Indonesian badminton player Fitriani won women’s singles title on Saturday at Thailand Masters by trashing the host country’s finalist Busanan Ongbumrungphan in two straight games ending 21-12, 21-14.

“My opponents were tough since the qualifying rounds. It was not easy to beat them all. The point is how we played in the arena. Everyone has their chances, anything can happen. The one who is more prepared would prevail,” Fitriani said on the sidelines of the final match.

Fitriani defeated the defending champion Jindapol Nitchaon in a weary match that qualified her to the quarterfinals.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) 33rd ranked player from Indonesia sent out the No. 14 Jindapol through three games ending with scores of 21-10, 17-21 and 21-16 on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Indonesian secured a final berth after defeated semifinalist Fitri Deng Joy Xuan from Hong Kong, China in another three-game match in 55 minutes with scores of 12-21, 21-19 and 21-16.

The title here was the first for Fitriani to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

The Indonesian hopeful initially won Indonesia International Series 2015 and Indonesia International Challenge 2016 tournaments.