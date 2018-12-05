Indonesian shrimp output to increase 10%, says association

Iwan Sutanto, head of industry association Indonesian Shrimp Club (SCI), said national shrimp production this year is estimated to increase by 10%, or 200,000 metric tons, reports Bisnis.com.

“The increase is around 200,000t, because there is more growth in ponds,” he said on Friday, Nov. 30.

Sutanto said SCI members can contribute up to 60% of the total national production, “which is currently around 400,000t”, he reportedly said.

SCI members generally produce vannamei shrimp because SCI members “no longer want to produce black tiger shrimp”.