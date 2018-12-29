Indonesian seriously hurt in plastic grinder machine mishap

An Indonesian man was seriously injured after his foot was stuck in a plastic grinder machine at a factory in Jalan Sungai Lalang, Semenyih here today.

In the 11.30am incident, the victim Ignasius Igo, 30, was believed to have slipped into the machine, resulting in his right leg being stuck in the machine up to his thigh.

Semenyih Fire and Rescue Station (JBPM) chief Zainal Elias Abdul Aziz said the man had to endure pain for four hours before his right leg could be extricated at 3.30 pm.

“JBPM had to use special equipment, including a cutter, to cut the machine to extricate the victim’s leg,” he said when contacted today.

He said 11 firemen were rushed to the location after receiving a call on the incident at 11.40am.

The victim was rushed to the Kajang Hospital for treatment.