Indonesian senior minister delivers Asiad invitation for DPRK leader

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Cultural and Human Development Affairs Puan Maharani has conveyed the Asiad host country’s official invitation for leader of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un, received by DPRK President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly Kim Yong-nam, a statement released by Indonesian president office said.

Deliverance of the invitation for Kim Yong-un to attend the Asiad opening ceremony was conducted in a recent courtesy call session of the Indonesian senior minister and Kim Yong-nam in Pyongyang, the statement said on Monday.

“We greatly expect DPRK leader’s willingness to visit Indonesia and attend the opening event of 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta,” Puan was quoted as saying in the statement in the session. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has also signed the invitation for South Korea president to attend the same event.

Besides personally handed over the invitation, Puan also conveyed highest appreciation for the support of DPRK government and people to Indonesia in hosting the 18th Asian Games.

The Asian Games may serve as a momentum to glue the brotherhood of Asian nations and regions, promote peace in the region, including the peace initiatives whose process continue to develop at present, she added.

During her visit to Pyongyang, Puan also met DPRK Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam. The two discussed ways to explore bilateral relations in social and culture, sports, fishery and economy sectors.