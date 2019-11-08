Indonesian Maju Cabinet has begun working. Joko Widodo’s government began to struggle and worked hard to meet the target of the first 100 days.

Cabinet of President Jokowi volume two is fatter than the first volume. Starting with the addition of 12 deputy ministers to 11 ministries on Friday (10/25/2019). The 12 deputy ministers was mentioned to full fill the quota of political parties and volunteers supporting President Jokowi.

Following the deputy ministers, a non-structural government institution will be announced by President Jokowi, namely the Presidential Advisory Council, known as Wantimpres. This institution was formed by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2007.

Presidential Advisory Board is usually filled with qualified professionals in their fields, for example Emil Salim, who has served as the Executive Board who focuses on economics and development. Another example, Hassan Wirajuda, who once served as foreign minister, was trusted by President SBY as the Presidential Advisory Board in the field of international relations.

Names that were widely reported to be serving as member of Presidential Advisory Board were former Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Mr Mahendra was General Chairperson of the Crescent Star Party (PBB), who was also the head of the President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin legal team during the presidential election dispute in the Constitutional Court, last June.

The existence of the Presidential Advisory Board was not suddenly there. Establishment based on Law Number 19 of 2006 concerning the Presidential Advisory Council. It was stated that the Presidential Advisory Board’s duties included giving advice and consideration to the president in running the government. Such advice or consideration can be given when requested or not.

Another article explains that member of Presidential Advisory Board can participate in limited cabinet meetings or plenary cabinet meetings if needed. Presidential Advisory Board can also participate in the president’s state visit. The position of the Presidential Advisory Board can be said to be the equivalent of a minister.

The elected president is requested no later than three months after the inauguration of forming a non-structural institution that is the incarnation of the Supreme Advisory Council (DPA). President Jokowi still has time to choose anyone who will sit in the chair of the Presidential Advisory Council, but it should also be noted that they must be professional figures whom are far from political interests. President Jokowi must really consider professionalism rather than just retribution and giving away the cake of power.

Already in President Jokowi’s Pocket

While attending the Youth Pledge Commemoration Ceremony in the yard of the Dharmasraya Regent’s Office, West Sumatra, Monday (10/28/2019), the Chief of Staff of the President (KSP), Moeldoko, said that President Jokowi had pocketed a list of prospective members of the Presidential Advisory Board. Nine people, same formation as the previous one and will be filled with people from professionals and experts in their fields.

President Jokowi has not yet announced who the prospective members of the Presidential Advisory Board, but it has to be underlined that do not let it filled by those who have political interests, alias from political parties. Why? The Presidential Advisory Board will directly give advice or advice to the president on various policies that will be taken. If member of Presidential Advisory Board comes from political parties, it will be difficult to give a neutral consideration.

Likewise, the Presidential Advisory Board came from professionals. Do not let even though it really comes from professionals, they have a share as a successful team of President Jokowi. Certainly same of politics of retribution.

He has time to consider who will sit as advisor to the president. Once again, he must be very observant, not to give the impression, Presidential Advisory Board just an arena for “political cake”.