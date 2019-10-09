Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 8) for a two-day visit as part of the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press statement.

This will be Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s fourth Leaders’ Retreat with Mr Widodo, and the first since the Indonesian president’s re-election in May. He will be inaugurated later this month.

During their meeting in Singapore, Mr Lee and Mr Widodo will take stock of the progress in bilateral cooperation and follow up on discussions from their previous Leaders’ Retreat which was held last October in Bali, said the PMO.