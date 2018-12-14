Indonesian police nabs alleged terrorist ahead of Christmas

Indonesian anti-terror squad has arrested an alleged militant who has linked with previous terrorist acts, police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The police did not give specific details on the plot to be conducted by the suspect, but said the arrest was conducted with an indication of a terrorist strike to be launched, national police spokesman Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo said.

“From the cases which we have handled previously, it has been persistently developed, including on the networks of the terrorists. Should an indication of act, which will culminate to a terrorist strike, appear, we immediately conduct an arrest,” said Prasetyo at the police headquarters.

The person with an initial of IA was captured in Krapyak village of Sleman district in Yogyakarta province, Prasetyo revealed.

The police are investigating the person and trying to find out more about his terrorist networks, the spokesman said.

The Indonesian police have stepped up efforts to prevent terrorist attacks during Christmas. They are dispatching over 95,000 personnel to secure nearly 50,000 churches across the vast archipelagic country.

Indonesian police has thwarted scores of terrorist plots during crackdowns in the wake of multiple suicide strikes in the country’s second largest city of Surabaya and Riau province in May that left 32 dead and dozens injured.