Indonesian pair Leo, Indah wins gold at BWF World Junior Championships

The mixed doubles pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil defeated their compatriots in an all-Indonesian final at the 2018 BWF World Junior Championships to bring home the gold medal on Sunday.

The unseeded duo of Leo and Indah stunned second-seeded Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in a straightforward 21-15, 21-9 win in just 31 minutes at Markham Pan Am Center in Ontario, Canada.

“It was a surprise to win, we didn’t expect it at all,” Indah said in a statement.

“We’re very grateful for today’s result, because we played against a seeded pair. [Rehan and Siti] seemed under pressure, maybe because they were a favorite and this is their last year as juniors. Meanwhile, we carried no burden at all,” she added.

With Leo and Indah’s success, Team Indonesia brought home a total of one gold, one silver and two bronzes from Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti as well as Ribka Sugiarto and Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma in women’s doubles at the world junior event, plus another bronze in the mixed team competition.

Team manager Susy Susanti lauded the squad’s overall performance, saying it had met its target.

“Our target in the team competition was reaching the semifinals and they did.

“In the individual competition, we knew we could prevail in the girls doubles and mixed doubles. We almost had our girls doubles pairs reaching the finals, but the mixed doubles went for the all-Indonesian final, so it was alright.

“Next, all players have to work harder, so we can be successful in all categories,” she said.