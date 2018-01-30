Indonesian Noodle Enters Milan`s Fast Food Restaurant

Indonesian popular noodle `Indomie` has entered Milan`s CKN&CKN fast food restaurant, one of the eateries which serves halal food in Italy.

“Restaurant owner Osama is an Egyptian who has long lived in the city of Milan and has seven branches in remote parts of Milan,” the Marketing Representative of Indofood at Milan, Yulia Kartini, stated in London on Sunday.

According to her, the increasing number of immigrants who work in the city of Milan, made halal food becomes a basic necessity.

Admittedly, Indomie, which is well known by the people in Italy, is expected to be able to add variants to the Chicken and Burger menu available.

Yulia Kartini said that the collaboration with restaurants is one of the missions to introduce more Indonesian food to Italian society.

“And this is not limited to instant noodles. In the near future, CKN&CKN will also launch finished spices and Indofood snacks in Italy,” said Yulia.