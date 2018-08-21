Indonesian Minister : IMF meeting will go as planned despite Lombok earthquake

Jakarta — Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan confirmed that the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting, to be held in Nusa Dua, Bali, would go according to plan despite the earthquake disaster in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara.

“There is no problem. It will go according to the plan,” he said briefly at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Office here on Monday. Luhut added that the government has ensured that the grand event would continue as planned.

Likewise, the target of the delegation`s visit and tourists who are expected to come in order to enliven the annual meeting will be carried out as planned. “Until now, it is still (according to the target),” he noted. The IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting is a routine activity held to discuss global economic and financial developments and topics of development and global issues.

The event, to be held in October, will be attended by around 15 thousand participants, consisting of the Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers from 189 countries, the private sector, investors, non-governmental organizations, academics, and the media.

Its implementation is expected to increase revenue in the tourism sector, increase local economic activity, create jobs, and promote investment and trade. IMF-World Bank Group 2018 IMF Annual Meetings Daily Committee Chairperson Susiwijono Moegiarso remarked that the government would make a number of adjustments to the plan in organizing the meeting.

A number of areas around Bali, including Lombok, Banyuwangi, and Makassar, are planned to be functional to help accommodate aircraft parking for delegates attending the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting. “We have also prepared Banyuwangi as well because of the condition of Lombok. This means that we will make adjustments to the plan in the field,” he revealed.

However, he added that there were no plans to move the meeting location from Nusa Dua, Bali. “There is no plan at all to move the location of the event. IMF-World Bank members are still confident about that (location in Bali),” Susiwijono pointed out.

