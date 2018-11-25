Indonesian Military Dominates 2018 ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet

The Indonesian Military (TNI AD) contingent successfully took home seven trophies and 28 gold medals in the 28th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) that was held at the 400 Terendak Camp in Melaka, Malaysia, on Thursday, November 22.

“Based on the reports from the Malaysian contingent on Thursday, we managed to sweep the trophies and gold medals from the event,” said the Military’s spokesman (Kadispenad) TNI Brigadier General Candra Wijaya in a written statement today from Yogyakarta.

According to Candra, the Indonesian Military has collected 7 trophies, 29 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 8 bronze medals. “The overall gold medals after Karaben were yet to be announced and our official gold medals to this day are 28,” he said.

The following is the temporary overall ranking entering the fifth day of the 2018 AARM:

1. Indonesia (7 trophies, 28 gold, 10 silver dan 8 bronze)

2. Thailand (2 trophies, 6 gold, 21 silver dan 7 bronze)

3. Philippines (2 gold, 2 silver dan 11 bronze)

4. Malaysia (1 silver dan 7 bronze)

5. Brunei (1 silver)

6. Myanmar (1 silver)

7. Vietnam (1 bronze)

8. Singapore (1 bronze)

9. Laos (1 bronze)

10. Cambodia (-)