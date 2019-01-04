Showing support for their homeland, Indonesian migrants in Macau are raising money for people affected by the tsunamis that struck Indonesia recently.

On Sunday, members for the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (IMWU) walked around Avenida de Almeida Lacerda and Avenida de Horta e Costa urging people to donate for the victims of the tsunamis that struck West Java and Sumatra, the Macau Daily Times reported.

The daily Must-reads from across Asia – directly to your inbox

Roi Solikin of the IMWU said the fundraising was their way of showing solidarity. She added that the union had held another fundraising campaign in September when an earthquake-tsunami hit Sulawesi.

Solikin said the money was raised by Indonesian migrant organizations and some private individuals. The funds will ultimately be sent to different groups in Indonesia.

The IMWU stated that while the group was not expecting a significant amount of money to be donated, it was working on ways raise funds more efficiently.

Apart from the IMWU, other non-government organizations are also showing support for Indonesia by raising funds. Caritas Macau is holding a fundraising event that will last three months. As of now, the group has raised about 200,000 patacas (more than US$24,700) for tsunami relief.