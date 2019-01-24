

Indonesian ready to wear label Moral, under the creative direction of designer Andandika Surasetja, presented the “MORAL/perspective” collection at the Harbin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in China.

As reported by kompas.com, Moral presented 20 looks at the presentation on Jan. 16 in Harbin, the capital of China’s northeast Heilongjiang province.

Jakarta-based Andandika brought Moral’s latest collection to stand on the international platform alongside dozens of designers from around the world, including China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, as well as European countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Denmark.

Moral said the collection put forward textile exploration with print techniques on organic cotton with motifs resulting from a collaborative project with people with impaired vision.

In a series of black and white shades, as well as colors that represent the spectrum of light, Moral elevates the philosophy of the “field angle”. The looks featured boxy silhouettes and oversized structure that included pieces such as jackets, shirts and trousers.

The collection also featured detachable details on the arms and back. In addition to organic cotton, in this season Moral presents silk organza material, velvet, canvas and genuine leather.

The ingredients are matched with experimental materials such as PVC and tarpaulin plastic, in order to reflect a streetwear nuance.

Swarovski crystals were also introduced as a new breakthrough, in an attempt to bring together luxury aspects with urban identity and the streets, which had been attached to Andandika’s label.