Jakarta —- In regards to the government’s plan to repatriate former Indonesian ISIS militants abroad, the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC) executive-director Sidney Jones suggests prioritizing the most vulnerable groups such as underaged orphans.

On February 4 Sidney said that the government should immediately repatriate a small group of people to understand the procedures needed to repatriate the people outside of Iraq.

She also urged the government to set aside aiming to complete the identification process. “There will be no Indonesians that will be repatriated if identifying them is prioritized,” Sydney said, suggesting that Indonesia brings home those who have the lowest political risk.

The IPAC executive-director asserts that other countries such as Australia, Germany, Norway, and the United States have taken back their citizens under the aforementioned requirement. Only Kazakhstan and Albania have attempted mass repatriation.

“The bottom line is there are Indonesians in danger and will face a larger risk if they are left in camps with strong ISIS influence,” she said.

The Indonesian government has announced its plans to repatriate former Indonesian ISIS militants who are currently camped in Syria. A multi state-ministry discussion is ongoing regarding this plan.