

An Indonesian man held captive by Abu Sayyaf bandits for four months was rescued by government troopers on Tuesday.

Samsul Saguni was recovered by soldiers of the 41st Infantry Battalion before 4 p.m., according to Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesman and civil military operations chief.

Besana declined to mention the area where Saguni was recovered, citing ongoing pursuit operations for Saguni’s captors.

He said Saguni was rescued through the efforts of former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan.

The victim was brought to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force Sulu and 11th Army Division led by Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo and underwent medical checkup in a military hospital.

There was no word if ransom or monetary consideration was given in exchange for the release of the victim.

A video was recently posted showing Saguni appealing for help as his captors demanded P20 million.

Besana said the victim was brought to the headquarters of Westmincom in this city for debriefing.

Saguni and his compatriot Usman Yunos were seized from a Malaysian fishing vessel in the waters off Sempornah in Sabah last Sept. 11.

Yunos was rescued in the jungles of Panamao town after he escaped from his captors last Dec. 6.

Five foreigners and three Filipinos remain in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf.

The military vowed relentless operations to ensure the recovery of the remaining hostages and the neutralization of their kidnappers.

