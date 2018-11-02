Indonesian hiccup for Coca-Cola Amatil after US move

Australian soft-drink giant Coca-Cola Amatil faces a potential write-down to the value of its Indonesian business that could blow a hole in its earnings after its global partner impaired its stake in the operation.

American group The Coca-Cola Company owns 30 per cent of the ASX-listed Coca-Cola Amatil (CCA), and the two companies are joint owners of Coca-Cola Bottling Indonesia (CCBI).

The Coca-Cola Company said on Tuesday it was recording an impairment charge of $US205 million ($289 million) against its 30 per cent stake in CCBI business, which it bought for $US500 million in 2015.

“This impairment was primarily driven by revised projections of future operating results reflecting unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations,” the Coca-Cola Company said.