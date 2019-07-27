Jakarta — The Indonesian government has evacuated a total of 2,632 Indonesian citizens from Yemen in response to the protracted conflict in the country, acting spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Teuku Faizasyah said.

“Most (of the Indonesian citizens) have returned home or moved (to other countries) to continue their study. So, we are conducting our diplomatic activities from Muscat, Oman,” he said here Friday

Indonesia had closed its embassy in Sana’a, Yemen, in 2015 owing to worsening security situation in the country and following a bomb explosion at the embassy which claimed lives and injured civilians including an Indonesian citizen and two diplomatic staff members of the Indonesian embassy.

Although the embassy was closed four years ago, only on July 17, 2019 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a decree No. 8 of 2019 to formally close the embassy. Since the embassy was closed, it has been conducting its diplomatic functions from Muscat and the vast majority of Indonesian citizens in Yemen have been evacuated.

“Actually, since 2015, when we evacuated Indonesian citizens from there, we see Yemen is no longer conducive for Indonesian citizens, most of whom are students,” he said.

Asked about the Indonesian missions in other conflict-plagued countries such as Syria and Afghanistan, he said the diplomatic activities are still active. However, the moving space of the missions’ activities was narrowed down owing to worsening security in Damascus and Kabul.

The security situation in Yemen in the past few years has been uncertain due to a conflict between the Saudi-led military coalition supporting the Yemeni government and Houthi forces.

The conflict has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people and brought the Yemeni population to the verge of poverty. Under the presidential decree, the Indonesian embassy in Yemen will be reopened if the security condition in the country is conducive.