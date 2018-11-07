Indonesian government ensures stable chili supply and pricing

The Indonesian Agriculture Ministry is confident that the domestic price and supply of chilis will remain stable and adequate during the Christmas and New Year holidays. This is can mainly be ensured due to the collaboration of major chili farmers in key producing regions.

“These champion chili farmers are the key to maintaining an adequate supply,” said Mardiyah Hayati, from the Agriculture Ministry. Mardiyah said the ministry would work closely with chili farmers in 24 key chili-producing subdistricts in, among others, Java, southern Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara to ensure that monthly harvests matched government expectations.

The ministry currently expects domestic chili production to reach 22,000 tons in November and 19,000 tons in December. Chili prices currently stand between Rp 18,500 (US$1.24) and Rp 30,800 per kilogram, depending on the variant.