Indonesian floods and landslides leave two dead, thousands evacuated in Jakarta

Thousands of residents in Indonesia’s capital have been evacuated due to flooding, while landslides in satellite cities around Jakarta have left at least two dead and eight missing, authorities have said.

Key points: Landslides leave two dead and eight missing

Authorities were forced to release water from a reservoir in Bogor

6,500 people had been displaced by flooding

In the city of Bogor, rescuers pulled one woman alive from a car trapped by a landslide for 13 hours, and recovered one body as the search for the missing continues.

Another woman rescued several hours earlier from the same car died in hospital, an executive of the company she worked for told local TV.

City governor Anies Baswedan said about 6,500 people had been displaced by floods in parts of south and east Jakarta as flood alerts were raised to the highest level.

“We are making sure that those evacuees receive aid,” Baswedan said in a statement, adding that flood waters had receded at the Manggarai floodgates in the city.

Authorities were forced to release water from a reservoir upstream in the city of Bogor.

Police and military personnel have been working with volunteers to deal with the impact of the floods.

City authorities have in the last few years sought to improve low-lying Jakarta’s vulnerability to flooding during the rainy season.

More than 50 people died in one of the capital’s deadliest floods in 2007, and five years ago much of the centre of the city was inundated after canals overflowed.