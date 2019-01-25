

Eighteen fishermen from Indonesia were detained by the Water Police of Timor Leste last Saturday. The 18 from East Nusa Tenggara province were arrested by Timor Leste authorities for bringing fishing equipment into the country, Antara News reported.

According to Ganef Wurgiyanto, the head the Indonesian maritime affairs and fisheries office, a report on the arrest was sent to them. He said his office would be working with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries as well as the Indonesian Embassy in Dili, Timor Leste, to handle the situation.

He added that the 18 fishermen came from Pulau Buaya village in Alor district. While Indonesia and Timor Leste have had a shaky past, the two countries have improved relations since 2002. Indonesia is the largest trading partner of East Timor.