Indonesian embassy distributes wheel-chairs among special persons

The Indonesian Embassy, Islamabad in collaboration of Saaya Association organised on Monday a lively programme to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and distributed wheel-chairs.

The event was organised in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities. More than 1 billion people in the world live with some form of disability. In many societies, persons with disabilities often end up disconnected, living in isolation and facing discrimination.

Chairperson of the Indonesian Women Association Rita Berlinia Amri and other members of the association, President Saaya Association Mian Asim Raza, persons with disabilities and their families attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, IWA Chairperson Rita Berlinia Amri extended warm welcome to the distinguished guests with disabilities and expressed her pleasure for joining hands with the Pakistani friends in promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

She announced of distributing gifts of wheel chairs to twenty Persons with Disabilities. She hoped that embassy’s this sincere gesture will highlight the responsibility that the society had to shoulder and help those with disabilities in meeting the challenges of life successfully.

She was moved to learn about Mian Asim Raza and his team of Saaya Association who themselves were persons with disabilities. She highly commended them for making a difference and setting an example of willpower and positive attitude by not considering their impairment an excuse and committing themselves for the noble cause of helping persons with disabilities.

IWA chairperson encouraged the guest persons with disabilities to have self-belief, never underestimate their gifted abilities and prove themselves equally important and useful persons of the society.

President of the Saaya Association Mian Asim Raza appreciated IWA for the distribution of the twenty wheel chairs for the deserving persons with disabilities through the platform of his association.