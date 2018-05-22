Indonesian domestic carriers among world’s cheapest

Photo: Shutterstock
Tigerair Australia was named the world’s cheapest airline for domestic routes based on the average price of tickets per kilometer.

According to a Global Flight Pricing report that was analyzed by travel website Rome2Rio, airline companies from Australia, Indonesia and India dominated the top 20 cheapest domestic routes based on the price of economy class tickets over a period of two months.

Indonesia was ranked second for countries that have most affordable domestic route ticket prices, followed by Chile with its three carriers.

Indonesia has nine big airlines that offer domestic routes, according to kompas.com. Among them, Indonesia AirAsia was named the cheapest, while Wings Air was considered the most expensive based on its average ticket prices. (kes)

Below is a list of top 20 cheapest airlines in the world for domestic routes by average price (US$) per kilometer:

1. Tigerair Australia
2. Jetstar
3. Indonesia AirAsia
4. JetSMART
5. Indonesia AirAsia Extra
6. Pobeda Airlines LLC
7. Citilink Indonesia
8. Batik Air
9. Lion Mentari Airlines
10. Sky Airline
11. Thai Vietjet Air
12. SunExpress
13. PT Sriwijaya Air
14. Thai Lion Mentari
15. IndiGo Airlines
16. Pegasus Airlines
17. Virgin Australia
18. AirAsia India
19. Spring Airlines
20. GoAir

Meanwhile the list of the cheapest Indonesian airlines that operate domestic routes based on the research is:

1. Indonesia AirAsia
2. Indonesia AirAsia Extra
3. Citilink Indonesia
4. Batik Air
5. Lion Mentari Airlines
6. PT Sriwijaya Air
7. NAM Air
8. Garuda Indonesia
9. Wings Air

