Indonesian diplomat dies in Turkish capital

Sebastionus Sayoga Kadarisman, who served as vice ambassador at the Indonesian Embassy to Turkey, was traveling from Istanbul to Ankara, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to media.

The diplomat felt unwell after arriving at Esenboga Airport, where he received first aid from the paramedics.

Kadarisman died after he was taken to a hospital in Ankara.