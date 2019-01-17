



Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso has reportedly joined the Thai national team as a member of the coaching staff, according to web-based badminton magazine Badzine.

The Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) had hired Agus earlier this month, reported Badzine, quoting Thai media. Agus has reportedly teamed up with compatriot Rexy Mainaky, who has held a coaching position with the association since 2017.

In Indonesia, Rexy earned credit for the huge Olympic success of Liliyana Natsir and Tontowi Ahmad in mixed doubles.

Agus is believed to have been tasked with helping Thailand’s young talent Busanan Ongbamrungphan win the Thailand Masters last week. Busanan, however, was stunned by Indonesian Fitriani in Sunday’s final.

Agus joined the Thai team after ending a training role in South Korea in late 2018, bolasport.com reported.

In the past, Agus had been in charge of the men’s singles for the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI), before embarking on his international coaching career with a position in Vietnam.

Agus began his work in South Korea in 2016, where he was in charge of the singles category. He helped South Korea give birth to world-class shuttlers Son Wan-ho in men’s singles and Sung Ji-hyun in women’s singles.