Indonesian chatbot Ica Ica wins big at Line awards in Japan

Indonesian chatbot Ica Ica was chosen as the grand prize winner at the 2018 Line Boot Awards on Nov. 10 in Japan.

The awards is a chatbot development competition held by Japanese communication app Line. Among the categories featured in this event are Family, Casual, Student, Business/Work, Group, Home Hacking and Engineers.

Out of 1125 chatbots from Japan, Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia, Ica Ica came out as the grand prize winner, together with Toubans, which obtained the same score.

The developers received a cash prize of 10 million yen (US$88,186) Ica Ica is a Line chatbot developed by Perdy Ferdiansyah and Nessa Ramadan that aims to eliminate boredom through finding friends or mates. It has a number of interesting features, including Cari Jodoh (Find your Soulmate), Family 100 and Tebak Lagu (Guess the Song).

Ica Ica has been used by more than 1.2 million people. Through a monetization method that includes offering advertisements and premium features, its revenue has exceeded its operational costs.

Previously, Line Indonesia held a chatbot competition through the Line Creativate 2018 event titled “Proud of Indonesia”. As the event’s main winner in the Fun category, Ica Ica was entitled to take part in the main event in Japan.