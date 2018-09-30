Indonesian Chamber of Commerce: Weak Rupiah has no effect on people`s economy

Deputy Chairman of the Banten branch of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Agus Wisas said the rupiah fall in value has no effect on the economy of the people. “The economic activities of the people are normal and stable,” Agus said here on Friday.

He said the rupiah weakening is caused by global economic turbulence and other countries especially in Asia and Latin America also suffered the impact.

Therefore, the rupiah fall in value has no significant effect on the economy of the people and the country`s industry, he said , adding the industry continues the process of production and there is no lay-off.

In addition, the micro and small medium business players even show stronger performance, he said. He went on to say the prices of basic needs are relatively stable and supplies are in abundance, and rupiah even has regained stability at the level of 14,900 per U.S. dollar.

Commenting on issue of employment of foreign workers in the country, Agus said , only foreign workers with certain skills not sufficiently available in Indonesia are allowed to work in the country.

“They are not many especially in Banten, he said, adding the government always gives priority to local people,” he said.