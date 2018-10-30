Indonesian businesses ink Jordan, Palestine contracts

Six Indonesian companies have signed contracts worth US$21.4 million with their counterparts from Jordan and Palestine during the recent 33rd Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Tangerang, Banten.

The Indonesian companies signed the contracts with Jordan’s Al Bushnaq Trading Co. food & beverage company and Jozor Al Malayo for Import & Export, as well as with Palestine’s Zalloum International Trading Co.

“Businesspeople from Jordan and Palestine that visited TEI sought products like food and beverages, furniture, handcrafts, fishery products, palm oil products, cosmetics, herbal products, soaps, textiles and textile products, leather products, footwear, paper and military equipment,” Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Andy Rachmianto said in Jakarta over the weekend.

Trade Minister Enggartiasto and the Trade Ministry’s export development director general Arlinda, along with Andy, witnessed the contracts’ signing.

Andy said the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, in cooperation with the Jordanian-Indonesian Business Council (JIBC) invited 40 Jordanian delegates and five Palestinian delegates to take part in the TEI 2018.

“Indonesian-Jordanian trade recorded US$256 million in 2016 and $293 million in 2017,” he said, adding that the countries’ trade recorded $218.6 million by August, or an 11.4 percent year-on-year increase.